Big Month Ahead for Limestone’s Wilson Georges Leading to State

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a crazy fall for Wilson Georges.

As one of the top runners in the state, his eyes are on the important cross country finish lines. But as one of the top recruits in the state, the Limestone senior’s mind is on college.

“You’re trying to figure out where you’ll call home over the next four or five years. And you’re also trying to be one of the best runners in the state,” George’s said. “It can be mentally challenging.”

Georges ran a race in Canton earlier this fall and then immediately went on a college visit to Colorado. Similarly, he won the First to the Finish race in Peoria last month and then left for a trip to Purdue.

Georges says he hopes to wrap up his recruiting this month. Then next month, he hopes to win a state championship at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.

A year ago, he went undefeated in cross country but there was no official Illinois High School Association state meet due to concerns over COVID-19.

“He’s always been on a mission. I think the one thing he feels he hasn’t been able to get yet is that official IHSA state championship,” said Limestone cross country coach Brian Glaza. “He’s in the hunt. There’s nobody that needs to remind him of what to do.”

Georges has the Mid-Illini Conference meet, regionals and sectionals ahead of him. But his eyes are certainly focused on Nov. 6 at Detweiller.

“It’s my main goal, win a state championship,” Georges said. “If the weather permits, run a really fast time. That’s the dream for this season. I’m going to keep working to make it come true.”