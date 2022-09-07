METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, it’s hard to miss Ben Wallace.

He’s started on the Metamora line since he was a sophomore and is enjoying his final season of high school football while also looking ahead to college football. He’s committed to Illinois State.

“I don’t have to worry about college, I made that commitment. I’m excited about that,” said the senior right tackle. “Now I can focus on senior year with my teammates. Full focus on this and have a blast.”

What people know about Wallace is he’s a solid lineman, a three-year starter and headed to college to play football. What they may not know is he’s cerebral and loves math.

In fact, he wants to teach it.

“My dad is an engineer so I’ve always been good with numbers,” Wallace said. “I’ve always liked teaching and helping others. It’s a perfect match for me.”

Wallace and Metamora (1-1) travel to rival Washington (0-2) on Friday night.

“He’s a leader in school,” said Metamora head coach Jared Grebner. “A lot of people look up to him not just because of his height but because of the example he sets. When he graduates, that’s what he wants to study at ISU. He wants to be a math teacher. We couldn’t ask more from him.”

The idea that a big football lineman would be interested in teaching a subject like math may be foreign to some people. Not to Wallace.

“My friends say, ‘Oh yeah, I can see you doing that. For the people who don’t know me, it can be a little surprising,” Wallace admitted.

Right now, he’s trying to help his football team put together a playoff season. But someday, he and his big frame will walk into a classroom with the goal of trying to help students with long division or algebra.

“I might look intimidating but I want them to know I will care for the kids I have,” Wallace said. “I’ll be there to help them.”