PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Highlights from big school football games on Aug. 26, 2022.

Peoria High beat Metamora by forfeit. Their game was suspended with 8:05 remaining in the first half when a fight in the stands suspended play.

Peoria High was leading, 34-16, at the time play was halted. Metamora decided to forfeit the game rather than return at a later date to finish the game.

Other winners include: Bloomington, Normal West, Dunlap, and Pekin. Enjoy the highlights.