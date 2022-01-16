Big Second Half Pushes ISU Past Bradley, 74-65

NORMAL, Ill.. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State rallied from a 20-point deficit with a big second half and beat Bradley, 74-65, at Redbird Arena in a Missouri Valley Conference rivalry game on Sunday night.

Antonio Reeves scored 24 points and Josiah Strong added 14 for the Redbirds, who who trailed Bradley by 14 points at halftime. ISU (9-8, 2-2 in MVC) outscored BU 48-25 in the second half.

Terry Roberts scored 14 of his team-high 22 in the first half for Bradley, which made eight three-pointers in a hot-shooting half and raced to a 40-26 halftime lead. But the Braves (8-10, 2-4 in MVC) cooled off and made only eight field goals in the second half.

With 6:24 to play in the first half, Bradley owned a 35-15 lead but were outscored 59-30 the rest of the game. The 20-point comeback win is the second-largest in ISU basketball history.

Bradley sophomore Rienk Mast had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Howard Fleming scored 11 points and added five rebounds for ISU.

ISU has now won three straight games in the I-74 rivalry match-up with Bradley. The two teams will meet again in Peoria on Feb. 19.