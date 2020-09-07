Big Summer For Mack Leonard Could Lead to Big Things Next Year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Mack Leonard looks back on the summer of 2020, she says it’s like looking back a few summers ago when she was playing softball for the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association.

“I felt like I was 17 again, playing with the girls I’d been with my whole life, playing at Champions Field,” the Illinois State junior said. “I felt like I was there again, I loved it.”

The Normal Community High School grad was playing in the Florida Gulf Coast League. She was in Sarasota, Florida from June 12-July 24.

Leonard says it’s really the first time in her life she was away from home for an extended period of time. She won a with the Myakka City River Mocs with an impressive season.

She went 9-0 as a pitcher and hit .482. Leonard was named the summer league MVP after not playing a competitive game since march when her ISU season was shut down at the start of the pandemic.

“Once I stepped on the field, it felt really good to run with cleats on, pitch, hit and actually do things I’d been missing,” Leonard said. “I realized how much I take softball for granted and that I can (play) it at a high level.”

Leonard, who was leading ISU with a .443 batting average when the 2020 season was canceled, says she’ll she’ll never take softball for granted again. And she can’t wait to get back with her ISU teammates and play in the Missouri Valley Conference next spring.

She says her confidence is sky high and she wants to bring her newfound leadership skills to her Redbird teammates.

“I became a leader down there, that will help me in leadership on this team,” Leonard said. “I may not be a captain but I don’t have to be to have a leadership role. I want more responsibility as a teammate. I hope my teammates allow me to do that.”