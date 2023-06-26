NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — An important summer of basketball is over for Normal Community.

It’s been a summer that has people around the state impressed with the Ironmen.

“Two new guys. We added them to a good group that got good experience last year,” said Normal Community coach Dave Witzig. “That’s why we had to have a good summer.”

The Ironmen have turned heads with their size and athleticism this month. Centers Jaheem Webber and Kobe Walker are 6-10 and 6-9 respectively. Then there’s 6-foot-5 point guard Braylon Roman.

And those two additions? How about 6-9 forward Noah Cleveland, back after a year away form hoops, and 6-6 guard Bloomington transfer Niko Newsome.

“Niko Newsome has done a great job since he stepped in our gym. He’s come in, put his shoes on and started playing hard,” said Witzig. “Noah Cleveland decided to come back this year. It’s huge, he’s a great guy, glad to have him back.”

The Ironmen have played in shootouts around the state in June and have been pleased with how quickly the team molded into a winner. It already has them thinking about the basketball season this winter.

“I’m excited to play with these news guy and this team and see how far we can take it,” said Roman. “If we keep playing together, keep playing smart and hard, I think we can go far this year.

Roman and Webber have had the most recruiting interest. Webber has offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and a handful of Missouri Valley schools while Roman has offers from Bradley, Illinois State, Murray State and UIC.

College coaches are sure to be keeping on eye on the Ironmen this season.

“This team is going to be great, we can go far. State contenders,” said Newsome. “But it’s one step at a time. Job not finished.”