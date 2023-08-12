PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Summer may be winding down for Eoin Dillon but he continues to heat up in recruiting circles.

That means this fall this 6-9 senior forward will be making college visits. Plenty of them.

“I have 12 offers. I’ll take some official (visits) and see my through it, Dillon said. “And make a decision before basketball season.”

Bradley and Illinois state are among his dozen scholarship offers. All of this interest in Dillon has come in the last four months.

“I had a feeling they’d come,” Dillon said. ” It was just a matter of time.”

This summer, Dillon has added weight as he tries to add muscle to his long, lean frame. He says he weighs about 205 pounds due to the work he’s doing in the weight room.

He believes he’s primed for a big senior season at Notre Dame if he gets stronger.

“I’ll stay in the gym and the weight room and try and get stronger.” Dillon said. “It’s my goal to get stronger this year.”

He’ll be the clear leading of the Irish with the departure of senior Cooper Koch, who has transferring to Metamora.

Dillon hopes to follow in his older brother’s footsteps and play college basketball. His older siblings, Connor and Declan, are twins who played last season at Winona State.

Eoin, which is an Irish spelling of “Owen,” says his brothers have helped him though this critical summer of recruiting.

“They’re giving me advice, helping me in the gym and weight room,” Dillon said. “My brothers are a big part of this. They’ll help me make a decision later.”