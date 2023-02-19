CARBONDALE, Illinois (WMBD) – Rienk Mast hit a three with under 30 seconds left Sunday afternoon to give Bradley a 50-48 win over Southern Illinois on the road.

In a gritty, defensive battle, Mast led with 13 points, none bigger than his four-point play in the final seconds.

Malevy Leons led the way defensively for the Braves. He finished with seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

The win kept Bradley in a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with Drake. The two schools meet at Carver Arena on Sunday, February 26 in the regular season finale with potentially the regular season conference title on the line.