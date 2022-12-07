PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame’s Biz Daly has been a varsity basketball player for three years and has a full grasp of her role on the team.

“When I was a sophomore, I was nervous to try and score so I just got some rebounds,” said Daly. “Now that I’m a senior I’m scoring more, looking towards the basket more. And look to make my own points.”

Her points sometimes come from the perimeter. But on a team filled with guards and small forwards, the 6-foot-11 Daly knows she is assigned the hard work around the basket.

“I can clean up what people miss and help with rebounds,” Daly said. “Do the little things we need to win games. I like when it gets intense and aggressive (inside). It’s fun.”

Daly has been making a name for herself as Notre Dame has raced out to a 7-0 record. But there is a story behind why she’s called Biz.

Biz Daly/Notre Dame senior: “When I was little, I couldn’t say Elizabeth, I said Biz-a-beth,” Daly said. “My dad would call me Biz.”

And that nickname came in handy when she came to Notre Dame.

“My freshman year there were three Elizabeth’s on the team,” said fellow senior Elizabeth Hanley. “The senior got to be called Liz, and Biz went by Biz. So I went by Hanley. We were out of nicknames I guess.”

Daly is in the business of making Notre Dame better. And she appears to be succeeding.

“A coach’s dream to have three kids playing with the same first name,” said Notre Dame head coach Layne Langholf of his roster. “She’s Biz and she’s been taking care of business lately.”