DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Blake Regenold is made for this.

The senior wants to lead Tri-Valley to a state championship in his final high school football game. He’ll get a shot to do that Friday.

“I’ve worked really hard to this moment. The guys look to me for big games like this,” said Regenold. “Our line is playing well and it just gives you and advantage when I can show out in games like this.

Regenold has showed out and showed up in a big way in the state playoffs. Two weeks ago, he ran for a class 2-A playoff record 417 yards in the Vikings’ quarterfinal win over Knoxville.

Last week, he scored five touchdowns in the state semifinal win at Maroa-Forsyth.

“Any athlete, when you’re confident in your abilities, everything else is going to work out for you,” Regenold said. “I just try and stay confident in myself. And believe in the guys up front.”

Tri-Valley plays Decatur St. Teresa in the class 2A state title game Friday at 1 p.m. in Champaign.

“He’s ben our most consistent player from week 1 on,” said Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop. “I don’t think we can look at a game and say he didn’t give us everything he had.”

And if he puts together another huge effort on Friday, the Vikings could be hoisting the state championship trophy. It would be their second state championship (2015 was their first).

“That’s everyone’s goal to end their senior year the right way. It’s what we are going to do, we’ve worked hard for this,” said Regenold. “The fact we can end it with a state championship would be great.”