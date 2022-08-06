NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Fall camp for the Illinois State Redbirds football team kicked off this week and while rebuilding the offense has been grabbing the headlines, the defense says they’re ready for another great year.

The group gave up just the third-fewest yards in the Missouri Valley Football Conference last year, despite just a 4-7 record.

Franklin Harris Jr., an incoming sophomore and Bloomington native, is ready to make his mark again this year after starting as a freshman.

He also is thrilled with another year of playing college ball in his hometown.