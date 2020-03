ST. LOUIS -- With chants of MVP ringing through the Enterprise Center, Bradley's Darrell Brown says he felt like he was living inside of a video game Sunday afternoon as the Braves won the MVC tournament.

"It was special man, it's something you see on 2K when you play, I don't know if you play 2K or not, but when your player is going off, you get the 'MVP' chants," Brown said. "It was special, it's something you see on TV growing up. I appreciate that."