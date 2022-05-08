BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington’s Avery Wapp is one of the most feared pitchers in central Illinois. She’s a power pitcher with nasty movement on her pitches. And over the course of her last two seasons, she has three no-hitters and a perfect game on her resume.

“Honestly, I don’t even notice it until after the games over and someone’s like, hey, no-no,” Wapp said. “I’m kind of just in the moment and I’m not really thinking about that stuff. But it is fun to think about bottom of the seventh, nobodies hit, gotta get three more outs. But it’s just fun.”

A big part of Bloomington’s softball success this year is not only Avery Wapp’s ability as a star pitcher, but she is a big time hitter in the middle of the Purple Raiders offense.

“Offensively she is a huge part of out lineup,” Bloomington softball coach Amber McGee said. “Having our lineup the way it is at the top we have power in three, power in four and power in five, so it is hard to work around Avery. But she has a great bat.”

Bloomington made a trip to the sectional finals last year and is hoping to build off that success this postseason. And with the dual-threat Avery Wapp leading the way, the Purple Raiders believe they can make a deep run.

“I have confidence in our team and I just have the mindset that you have confidence and you know you can do well, and if not, you have your team there to back you up,” Wapp added.