Bloomington’s Barger Stays Within Striking Distance at Points Junior Open

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomingotn’s TJ Barger fired a 2-under-70 to stay within striking range of the leaders after two rounds of the D.A. Points American Junior Golf Association Junior Open at Pekin Country Club on Wednesday.

Barger moved to -2 and is four shots behind co-leaders Brody McCarthy and Cade Anderson, who are at six-under-par for the championship. The 54-hole event concludes tomorrow.

Britta Snyder strengthened her grip on the girls division lead with her second straight 70. She’s at -4 for the tournament and takes a three shot lead into Thursday’s final round.