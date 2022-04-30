BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington native John Ridgeway is heading to the National Football League, and will play for “America’s Team.”

Ridgeway was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon with the No. 178 overall.

Ridgeway was a football and wrestling standout at Bloomington High School before starting his college football career at Illinois State. Ridgeway spent last season playing in the SEC at Arkansas, where he started ten games and recorded 39 tackles and two sacks for the Razorbacks.

This story will be updated.