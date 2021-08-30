Bloomington’s Payton Ready For Divison I Challenge At Pitt

Hanna City, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Before Bloomington High School product Chris Payton went back to school for the year, he had one final workout at David Williams’ Hanna City gym.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for the former Purple Raiders standout. But after some hard work, he is now taking his talents to the University of Pittsburgh.

If you’ve ever seen Chris Payton on the basketball floor, his above the rim mentality and tenacity certainly stand out. The 6-foot-7 forward went the junior college route out of Bloomington High and has seen major growth in his mental side of the game.

“I learned a lot of things, a lot of things about myself as a person and as a basketball player. I learned what it took to win, I learned how to mature,” Payton said. “Just overall it really made me think, do you love this game? And I think that question has been answered with a lot of the progress I’ve made.”

After a successful two year stint with Indian Hills Community College in Iowa and averaging a double-double last season, Payton transfered to Pitt over the summer. Just another step in his long basketball journey.

“In junior college, it’s magnified just a little bit more than high school,” Payton said. “And then at Division I, it’s highlighted a little more than junior college. So I just got to keep taking steps and keep progressing.”

Now Payton will take his game to the top college basketball conference in the country, the ACC, and play with the Pitt Panthers. He says he still has a lot to prove and is hungry to do it at the top level.

“Every time you step on the court it is a humbling experience and it just makes you want to go,” Payton added. “Knowing that great players have been in the situation that I am in, in terms of being an ACC basketball player, it’s just that extra motivation to go get it.”