Boot Camp: Behind Big Numbers, Flanagan Ready For 8-Man Football

FLANAGAN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland is ready for another season in 8-man football. The 8-man program is at an all-time high with players, with 42 in the program this year.

Falcons head coach Todd Reed’s message to the team is simple: Flanagan’s time of being displaced is over, thanks to the work done in the weight room the past couple of years.

“We got a lot of excitement and enthusiasm in the squad this year,” Reed said. “Having a big group of seniors coming in that has a lot of experience, that helps spark the younger kids in the program. A lot to be excited about.”

“The biggest thing is just experience. We have a good group of seniors coming back, we have nine seniors,” Flanagan senior Sam Jones said. “A little bit of experience under our belt, and a good group of kids, very tight nit, bring the energy and kind of pass it down to the younger guys.”

Flanagan opens the season against West Central on Aug. 27.