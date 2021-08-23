Boot Camp: Behind Big Numbers, Flanagan Ready For 8-Man Football

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLANAGAN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland is ready for another season in 8-man football. The 8-man program is at an all-time high with players, with 42 in the program this year.

Falcons head coach Todd Reed’s message to the team is simple: Flanagan’s time of being displaced is over, thanks to the work done in the weight room the past couple of years.

“We got a lot of excitement and enthusiasm in the squad this year,” Reed said. “Having a big group of seniors coming in that has a lot of experience, that helps spark the younger kids in the program. A lot to be excited about.”

“The biggest thing is just experience. We have a good group of seniors coming back, we have nine seniors,” Flanagan senior Sam Jones said. “A little bit of experience under our belt, and a good group of kids, very tight nit, bring the energy and kind of pass it down to the younger guys.”

Flanagan opens the season against West Central on Aug. 27.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News