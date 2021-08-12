Boot Camp: Big Senior Class Ready to Put Notre Dame Season on the Line

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a big senior class for the Notre Dame football team.

That’s good for the Irish who will be lead by 21 seniors in the ’21 fall season. Emphasis, as always, is on the Irish offensive line because PND runs its old fashioned Wing-T offense.

Two three-year starters on the line are moving into the key position of guard to help the line be ready to move the ball.

“I have moved to guard because it’s our most athletic position on the line.” said senior James Hoskins, who played tackle last year. “You need someone mobile and ready to go, to pull and hit people.”

Mikkel Flores played guard as a freshman but has moved around the line since his first year. He’s back at his guard spot and willing to help the other linemen learn their roles.

“Since I’ve played most of the spots on the line, it helps me understand what everyone else is doing. So I can trust if they do that, I can do this and the play will go,” Flores said. “It also helps me teach some of the younger guys since I’ve played that position before and I can help them.”

Notre Dame opens the season at Metamora on Aug. 27. It marks the first time the two school have played in football.