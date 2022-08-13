BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – The Purple Raiders of Bloomington High missed the playoffs by just one game last year. But they bring back seven starters on offense and five on defense.

That along with 110 players in the program in 2022 has brought depth to their team and with it, high expectations.

“I think they’re pretty high. We’ve got some good playmakers and we’ve got some depth to our team this year, Unlike years past. so I think we’re ready.” Jaxon Deland, Bloomington High Wide Reciever

Coach Scott Godfrey is hopeful the added depth will allow his team to not only stay in games, but also wear other teams out.