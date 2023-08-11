BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Catholic is back where it wants to be.

The state playoffs.

Last fall, the Saints broke a five-year postseason drought with its first playoff appearance since 2017. Now they are hoping three-year starting quarterback Colin Hayes can get them back there again this fall.

“I think Colin has taken steps every year. I think this year it’s about being a leader,” said Saints head coach Kevin Braucht.” He knows the offense very well so we’ve really given the keys to the car to him and let him run it the way we want it to run. He knows the expectations.”

Hayes led the Saints to a 6-3 regular season last year and then a 27-26 first round playoff win at Mercer County. He’s excited to see three offensive line starters from last year back.

“I think a strong point is our offensive line,” “Hayes said. “We have three returning starters and two younger kids coming up that are pretty good. Our receivers are all going to be quick.”

Braucht says his defense will be young. But having a veteran offensive line will go a long way to having a winning record again this season.

Said senior lineman Dominic McKibbin: “I just think from an offensive line standpoint, we are going to be the most fundamentally sound, since I’ve been here at least.”

The Saints host Pontiac in the season opener Aug. 25.