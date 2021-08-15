Boot Camp: Community Support Gives Boost To Dee-Mack

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Dee-Mack Chiefs hope that the experience their young core earned during the spring football season will translate to more success this fall.

Cody Myers enters his second season in charge of the Chiefs after coming over from Canton two years ago. And while his Dee-Mack team may be on the younger side this season, he says the community is buzzing for football to be back.

“We’re just really excited to be back. I think it’s really fun for our kids to be out here in the fall and you just feel the weather change. It’s going to be an exciting time just knowing school is coming up,” Myers said. “Heck, this summer we had people in the crowd watching practices, so people are ready in Dee-Mack and we are excited for it.”

“Fans are big part of this, they get so loud during the games it’s just great having them here,” Dee-Mack senior Payton Stauffer said. “Last year there weren’t as many but there’s still a lot. Everyone loves this team, loves this town so it’s great.”

Dee-Mack opens it’s season against Ridgeview.