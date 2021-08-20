Boot Camp: Dan Fauser Back at Manual, Hoping Rams Can Slow Games Down

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dan Fauser is back at Manual.

He coached the Rams for 20 seasons, then stepped away in 2013. Now he’s back with a team loaded with speed, he says.

But he wants to slow games down with long offensive drives because Manual is has the smallest roster in the rugged Big 12 Conference.

“We don’t have a lot of (players),” Fauser said. “Being a 3A school playing 6A and 7A schools, we have to slow the game down a little bit. Everybody else wants to play fast but we want to slow the game down a little bit..”

The Rams open the season at Peotone on Aug. 27. They understand they may be underdogs in most games this season but are hoping to shock some opponents.

“I feel real confident. We come into the season as underdogs, with not that much expected (of us), Said senior wide receiver Shakel Thomas. “But by the end of the season, we will get our respect. We’re tough, but we’re still learning a lot, We’re strong.”