MACKINAW, Illinois (WMBD) – The Dee-Mack Chiefs were oh so close to making it to the playoffs for the second straight season in 2022.

But an 0-4 start kept them out after finishing 4-5. It was the second time in three years they lost their four games to open the season.

Many of their starters from a young team last year are back and they plan on using that experience to their advantage.

The Chiefs are a small school with a big football tradition. Multiple players have fathers or older brothers who played for Dee-Mack.

They know to get back to the postseason like they did in 2019, they will need to not be slow out of the gates come August 25.

Well two of thge last three years, we’ve started 0-4. So the year in between that we made the second round of the playoffs and had a real successful season. Just know they need to start better than 0-4 and that’s our goal for Week 1 is to come back with a win. Cody Myers, Dee-Mack Head Coach

It was cool cause I grew up coming to every game, watching my brothers. And even when they were gone, going to other games. It’s cool to have everyone out here to watch me my senior year this time around. It’s our line that didn’t get us to where we wanted to last year so we gotta work harder every single day this year. Dane Lowery, Dee-Mack Middle Linebacker

Take everything to get back into the playoffs. Just being able to work and get back into the playoffs is going to be a fun ride. Tyce Albritton, Dee-Mack Running Back

The Chiefs open the season up north against Chicago Academy.