DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There some opportunities for underclassmen to see varsity action for the first time in a while at Dunlap.

“We are going to be younger than we have been for quite some time,” said Dunlap head coach Brett Cazalet. “We’ll have some sophomores and possible freshmen out there. That will be something new for us.”

There are 85 players in the Eagles program this year, Cazalet calls that “a little low.” That opens the opportunities for freshmen and sophomore players to get on the field Friday nights.

Senior Madyn Burke returns at quarterback and he has three-year starters Sam Morgan and Diego Pantoja on his offensive line. Brody Harrison, who started some games last season, also returns on the line.

Cazalet, who has guided the Eagles to six straight playoff appearances, estimates he has five returning starters on offense and four on defense. But there’s starting jobs open for his young players and they are pushing the upperclassmen this preseason.

“There’s a lot of competing going on, we have a lot of new guys like he said,” Morgan said. “It’s important we get these positions situated. There’s been a lot of competing but I think we can fill these spots.”

Dunlap, which went 5-5 in 2021, hosts Galesburg in the season opener on Aug. 26.