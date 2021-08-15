Boot Camp: Dunlap Prepares For Tough Non-Conference Schedule

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Dunlap Eagles split the 2021 spring Mid-Illini Conference football championship with Washington and Metamora.

The Eagles return a handful of starters on both sides of the ball for the fall season and will face a beefed up non-conference schedule.

Head coach Brett Cazalet says his team will need to be firing on all cylinders at the week one kickoff if they want to accomplish their team goals.

“We’ve got a tough go here out of the gate and then we’re going to find out what we’re made of because I think we could potentially be playing five playoff teams in our first five games,” Cazalet said. “So it’s going to be a good challenge for our team to be able to see where we’re at.”

“Postseason is everything. The idea to really be able to test yourself against not only your conference, but moving forward the other teams, and trying to make that run is amazing,” Dunlap senior Ryan Schuck said. “And it’s a big part of why we want to do this.”

Dunlap’s first game of the season is at Galesburg on August 27.