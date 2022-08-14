EAST PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Raiders of East Peoria are hoping a new playbook their debuting this year will help fix their offense.

The program is entering it’s third year under head coach Dustin Jefferson, who was promoted after being the team’s defensive coordinator.

The team has struggled in recent years but the team is excited heading into the new year. Jefferson decided on the playbook to help make things simpler for his team.

“We kind of looked at our depth chart and tried to find things that would be a better fit for our kids and we feel that the new system is a better fit for us. Dustin Jefferson, East Peoria Head Coach

“It’s a lot easier because it’s a wrist band kind of concept so a lot of our plays are on there so we really got to learn our formations and then all the plays are going to be called on the sideline and just look right down here already on the wristband.” Gabriel Zeijler-Harris, East Peoria Running Back, Cornerback

Their first game will be against Streator on August 26.