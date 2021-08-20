Boot Camp: East Peoria Feels Ahead of Schedule Thanks to Spring Schedule

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The East Peoria High School football team doesn’t have a big rsoter, only 35 players.

But the Raiders feel like those 35 players are further along in this year’s training camp because a good chunk of them played in the spring season.

“It gave the kids game experience even though there weren’t any playoffs,” said coach Dustin Jefferson. “They had nothing to lose. We treated it as practice last season.”

Jefferson, a former University of Illinois linebacker, took over the program right before the spring season. He is trying to bring winning ways to a school that hasn’t had more than four wins in a football season since 2012.

The players like what they saw in Jefferson even if they didn’t win a game in the shortened spring season.

“I think it’s helped people’s confidence,” junior running back Gabriel Ziegler-Harris said of playing time in the spring season. “It made the freshman, who are sophomores now, more confident knowing the plays, studying more and all that.”

East Peoria opens the season at Streator on Aug. 27.