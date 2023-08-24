EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria’s season looked so promising three games into the schedule last year.

The Raiders were 2-1 and ready to sink their teeth into the Mid-Illini Conference schedule.

“Felt on top of the world,”” said East Peoria quarterback Andrew Kaufmann. “We just had so much confidence in each other.”

But EP closed the year on six-game losing streak which included two forfeits due to heavy injuries and a lack of healthy bodies. So part of Coach Dustin Jefferson’s plan this offseason was to build his team back up.

Physically and mentally.

“He’s been amazing,” said East Peoria receiver Joseph Clark. “He’s been telling us hey if we want to win a lot more games, we have to put a lot more work in. We can’t have no days off, we have to work, work.”

The Raiders have more bodies in camp this year and plan on being able to compete for nine weeks. And perhaps surprise some people with winning results.

“Work starting with camp here. Just the kids grinding and being here every day working hard,” said Jefferson. “And they know that we’re expected to win more games than they did last year. So they kind of have a chip on their shoulder right now.”

East Peoria opens the season at Streator on Friday.