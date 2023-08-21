DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Dunlap Eagles have a small senior class playing football this year.

Only eight players. But Brett Cazalet says he has the right eight guys leading his young team.

“We have the right eight guys,” said Cazalet. “They are doing a great job leading, working, competing and winning jobs”

The Eagles will play two sophomore quarterbacks, Mack Sutter and Johnny Bargen. But they will be throwing to a veteran receiving group led by seniors Ryan Dietz and Gabe Munoz.

“Our eight guys are good,” said Munoz. “My job is stand out and help the younger guys because they are not used to it. It makes me better as a player and makes them better too.”

Those seniors are ready to lead the Eagles to an eighth straight appearance in the state playoffs.

“It means a lot because we are guys that have stuck around all four years,” said senior center Logan Barlow. “With eight men (left), you can tell a lot of guys haven’t done that. Nice to be one of those eight that have stuck around.”

Dunlap travels to Galesburg in the season opener on Friday.