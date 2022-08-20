EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s year two for El Paso-Gridley coach Tanner Benedict coaching at his alma mater.

It’s also year two for his quarterback Kamren Schumacher. The junior slid into the starting position in week two of his sophomore season and admits the varsity game moves fast for a first-year starter.

And now in his second year he feels better prepared to lead the Titans.

“I feel a lot more comfortable,:” said Schumacher. “We have a good offensive line, we have good receivers. I have everything. I just have to get them the ball and do what I need to do.”

Benedict said senior Dax Gentes may be the heart and soul of the Titans, as a key running back and defensive back. But EPG, which went 5-5 last season, knows Schumacher’s improvement will play a big factor on how well the team fares in the rugged Heart of Illinois Conference.

“I have seen lots of improvement,” senior Cody Langland said of Schumacher. “He’s been hitting quarterback camps all summer. He’s had leaps and bounds of improvement this year so far.”

El Paso-Gridley opens the season at home against Macon Meridian on Friday.