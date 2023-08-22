EL PASO, Illinois (WMBD) – El Paso-Gridley a big goal in mind for 2023: Make it to Week 11.

The Titans have lost in the first round of the playoffs the past two years. They return seven starters on offense, including veteran QB Kamren Schumacher.

On defense, they bring back seven starters, and in their third year under Coach Tanner Benedict, the Titans already feel like a playoff contender. Now it’s time to win in the postseason.

So last year our big thing was just one gamje at a time and it’s no different this year. You know we can’t look too far ahead we have to have a short memory from the previous week. Biggest thing is we just gotta buy in. Buy in and hold each other accountable. And so I’m excited to see what we do. Tanner Benedict, El Paso-Gridley Head Coach