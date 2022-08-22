ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The one thing last year’s Elmwood-Brimfield football team didn’t have is in good supply on this year’s roster.

Experience.

The Trojans return eight starters on offense and defense form a team that made the playoffs last year with only four senior starters. The players say that experience has been on display all preseason.

What’s most noticeable?

“The intensity,” said senior lineman Caleb Hollis. “Coach (Todd Hollis) is telling us to run plays and they don’t have to explain it (to us). We just go to in the line and we know what we are doing.”

Hollis was an all-conference player a year ago. Linebacker Slone Windish was honorable mention all-state and is back for his senior year.

“We’re getting eight guys back on each side of the ball. We all have the experience and the same intensity,” said senior defensive back Jacob Avery. “We are ready to play. We know our positions very well and we are getting better at them.”

The Trojans, a 6-4 team after a first round playoff loss last fall, open the season at Illini West on Friday.