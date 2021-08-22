Boot Camp: Elmwood-Brimfield Embracing Normalcy

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Elmwood-Brimfield has a small senior class this year with just five seniors, but each has an ample amount of varsity experience and are ready to make some noise.

The Trojans say they are just happy to have a regular football season back in the fall with the possibility of the playoffs.

“It’s pretty normal. School started like normal, kids are in the classes, butts are in the seats and guys are down here on the football field,” Trojans football coach Todd Hollis said. “Attitudes are great for coaches, for fans I think, our parents are excited. So I’m very happy.”

“Just being able to play outside with all my friends and family, this is my second family so just glad to be out here,” Trojans senior Johnny York said. “Glad COVID didn’t stop it, glad we have a regular season this year and we have a chance to go to the playoffs.”

Elmwood-Brimfield’s season opener is on the road at Illini West on August 27.