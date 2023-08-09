EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Jason Bachman looks across his practice field, he likes what he sees.

He just doesn’t see all the experience he had last year. In 2022, Eureka brought back 20 starters from a playoff team.

This year, the Hornets coach says he has “three or four starters” returning from his 8-3 playoff team last season.

“A bunch of juniors have stepped up to replace those skill guys,” Bachman said. “We have to keep getting better but you don’t know until Friday night rolls around. We are happy with where we are right now.”

Bachman says he has around 70 players out for football in his program, including returning starting running back Mason Boles, starting linebacker John McDonald and starting nose tackle Garrett Smith.

They’ve noticed some new blood in the program that they’ll rely on if they want to reach the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

“Its cool to see how they all come in,” McDonald said of the team’s underclassmen. “They were undefeated on JV and as freshman. A lot of talent coming in to take over those positions and do their own thing with it.”

Dawson Dorn takes over at quarterback following the graduation of Jake Morin.

“Playoffs is what coach preaches and we are trying to go far,” Dorn said. “I’m really impressed, we are a really athletic group. Us captains, we are trying to lead and those (new) guys are coming along really well.”

Eureka opens the season at Canton on Aug. 25.