Boot Camp: Eureka’s Confidence Sky High After Alumni Game

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The last four years of Eureka High School football have been a golden-age of sorts.

The Hornets have won 26 games over the last four years. However, Eureka graduated perhaps its best-ever senior class in the spring.

Many of those former players returned for an alumni game over the summer and the current Hornets team won. That gives them a lot of optimism going into this season.

“We had an alumni scrimmage two weeks ago at the end of summer, 7-on-7,” Eureka football coach Jason Bachman said. “All those guys came back and our young guys played with them, in fact they beat them. So they are excited.”

“I think it gives our receivers a lot of confidence going up against a lot of really good players from last year,” Eureka junior Jake Morin said. “And I think if we just do what we did during that alumni game, every game we are going to be in good shape.”

Eureka begins its season on the road at Roxana on August 27.