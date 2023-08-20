HAVANA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sometimes it still hurts the players to think about it.

“It comes to my mind everyday that last year we went through everything, put in the hard work and it didn’t happen,” said Havana senior lineman McGwire Martindale. “This year it’ll happen, for sure.”

Havana won three of its final five games last year but fell a win short of being playoff eligible with its 4-5 record. But the Ducks return six starters on each side of the ball and have 45 players out for football this fall, 12 of them are seniors.

The Ducks are hungry to make the playoffs for the first time since 2109. They’ve only been in the state football playoffs three times in the past 25 years.

Making the playoffs would be a big deal for this small community.

“It’s definitely a playoff year for us, hopefully,” said senior quarterback Brayden Barnes. “Our team is together, playing as one and flowing well.”

Barnes, running back Hunter Nichols and receiver Jaron Boggs are “dynamic playmakers,” according to Hammond. Boggs had a game last year where he scored two touchdowns off kick returns.

Second-year coach Kolton Hammond believes his has the pieces to get Havana back into the playoffs.

“From midseason on (last year), I was really impressed with how hard we played, how physical we were. I’m hoping to carry it over this year,” Hammond said. “It’s definitely a team that will be shooting for a (playoff) spot at the end of the year.”