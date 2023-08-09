FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Farmington has a good problem.

The Farmers have 96 players out for football this fall. Toby Vallas says that’s the biggest August turnout he’s had since he became head coach ten seasons ago.

Nearly two-thirds of his program is made up of freshmen and sophomores.

“When you get your opportunity you have to perform,” Vallas said. ” If not, there are just so many guys behind you ready to take your spot. There’s a group of sophomores chomping at the bit for their opportunity.”

In fact, there are 37 sophomores vying for playing time.

“These young guys have something to prove if they want to get a starting spot,” said senior running back Hunter Darsham. “I feel like they are doing well and really putting the work in. I’ve got a lot of faith in these young guys.”

The Farmers are still driven by upperclassmen.

They return three starting offensive lineman, including senior center Collin Beherns. Senior running back Jack Wheelwright and senior receiver Keauntrey Barnes figure to be big pieces of the typically-high powered Farmington offense.

“It gives us older guys more motivation,” said Behrens of the young players who’ve brought some competition to fall camp. There’s so many of them, we can’t let them show us up we have to work hard and that makes them work harder too.”

Farmington opens the season Aug. 25 at Illini West.