Boot Camp: Farmington Turns Over Roster, Still Eyes Sixth Straight Playoff

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Farmington Farmers went undefeated in an abbreviated four-game spring football schedule a couple of months ago.

Then they said goodbye to a big senior class.

Farmington has 65 players out for football this fall, but only has three starters returning on offense, two on defense. However, the Farmers are confident they can make a push for a sixth straight playoff appearance following a spring schedule that didn’t include a state postseason.

“We didn’t get a playoff last year,” said senior tight end Ethan Evans. “We still need to prove we are the Farmington Farmers, and we’re still a winning team. And we’re good.”

The Farmers will open the season against Mercer County, a team that has qualified for every playoff since 2009 and won a state championship in 2012.

“I know these guys are ready, we are pushing every day,” said senior lineman Chris Haggard. “Our leaders are stepping up. They’re making us better. We are ready for Friday night.”