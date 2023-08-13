CHILLICOTHE, Illinois (WMBD) – The IVC Grey Ghosts are entering their 19th season under head coach Tim Heinz.

They’re hungry for their first playoff berth since 2019.

The Grey Ghosts will be hoping for a solid defense with most of their starters returning.

We just gotta keep working on our fundamentals and be able to practice hard. It seems kinda cliché but that’s it. We just need to do what our job is and keep tackling well and blocking well and just keep continuing to get better at those games. Tim Heinz

I mean we feel confident going into this year. I mean there’s a lot of good teams out there so every game’s going to be a battle so we’re feeling pretty confident. Always got a lot of fight so we’ll never back down. Ryan Alder, IVC SR. Wide Receiver and Defensive Back