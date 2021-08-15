Boot Camp: IVC Returns High-Octane Quarterback

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — IVC is hungry for more success on the gridiron this fall. Last season the Grey Ghost offense fired on all cylinders, with returning quarterback Nolin Hulett passing for nearly 1,300 yards in just five games (2-3 record).

IVC has retooled its high-octane offense after losing key players at the running back and wide receiver positions due to graduation.

“I feel good about our receivers this year, we had some great receivers last year that really helped me out for the first year as a varsity player,” IVC senior Nolin Hulett said. “But this year I’ll try to help out the new receivers. I’ll help them, they’ll help me.”

“Last year we were playing for pride and we got to play and were excited that we got to play because we sat for so long,” IVC football coach Tim Heinz said. “Now this year we are back in our normal mode where we can go to the playoffs if we do well enough.”

IVC’s season opener is at home against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on August 27.