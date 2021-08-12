Boot Camp: Lewistown is Small on Numbers, Big On Attitude

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lewistown’s magic number this season is 23.

That’s the total number of players out for football at the Fulton County school with an enrollment of under 200 students. The Indians say they are small on numbers but big on attitude.

“Everybody Is out here, we’re playing both sides of the ball, and we’re playing special teams,” said senior quarterback Dane Winkler. “I think everybody’s ready to go. Everybody’s tired but that’s the good thing about football.”

Indeed, every player will be counted on to play offense, defense and special teams. Head coach Darren Winkler says his team needs to avoid major injuries or it could face having to forfeit games.

The players don’t even have forfeit in their vocabularies.

“We just have to all work as a team, as a unit, and I think we’re all ready for it,” said senior receiver Trey Gaston. “Everyone is putting in the work right now, in the weight room and here. We’re ready.”

Lewistown, which has qualified for the playoffs in back to back seasons, opens the schedule at home Aug. 27 against rival Havana.