BARTONVILLE, Illinois (WMBD) – To the Limestone Rockets in the Mid-Illini Conference; a team that went without a win in 2022.

They do bring back most of their starters. The Rockets say that with a year under their belts and work during the summer, they looking to hopefully catch some conference foes by surprise.

They also want to be the ones this year delivering the punches.

It’s time to hit back. I mean for nine weeks last year we got beaten and bullied. And like I tell these guys we gotta hit these bullies back and gain some respect. Jeff Schmider, Limestone Head Football Coach

I think we’ve bonded pretty hard, these kids are coming out here and giving all their effort. Just really coming out here and getting at it in the summer. Now we have a much older team and I think we’re gonna be much more disciplined. Henry Pardieck, Limestone Senior Defensive End