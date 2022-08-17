EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — To say the Eureka High School football team is excited about the season would be an understatement.

The Hornets bring back 20 starters from a team that made the playoffs a year ago. Jack Morin is back at quarterback and has all four of his top receivers returning and two running backs.

Eureka is built to score. And the Hornets hope to gain an advantage because of a refurbished home field.

Eureka High school installed turf at McCollum Field. The projected was completed right before football practice started Aug. 8 and the players say the new field is already paying dividends.

“It’s definitely an advantage for us,” said senior receiver Carson Gold. “It will definitely help our skills more. Our speed and athleticism will play a big role this year.”

The Hornets believe their already fast team will get quicker on the turf.

“The field definitely changes how we play. We can run faster upfield and get through the hole,” ‘said senior running back Rylan Bachman. “It’s so much better for us to be able to see and have good vision.”

Eureka will christen the new field when its opens the season at home Aug. 26 against Canton.