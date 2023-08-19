CUBA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) –The second year of football is going to be better than the first.

That’s what players at LVC believe as they get ready to kickoff the 2023 season, their second as a football co-op between Lewistown, Valley and Cuba High Schools.

“Year two will be better,” said junior quarterback Jackson Gibboney. ” There’s a lot more chemistry, you get to know more of the guys. We’ve already met each other from last year. It will be better.”

The Indians were winless in their first together last fall. However they believe they have seen improvement from last year’s preseason camp to this year’s.

“I think we’ll be better this year,” said junior linebacker John draper. “Our juniors have been playing together since seventh grade in a co-op. We’ve been improving since.”

LVC opens the season on the road at Macomb on Aug. 25.

“This year they are molding together very well. They seem to be working well together, picking each other up when they do something wrong,” said coach David Roddis. “Great to see as a coach that a team will do that.”