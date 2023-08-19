PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Speed, either you have it or you don’t.

The Manual Rams say they have it and can’t wait to show it off this football season.

“We are pretty fast at all levels. Linebacker, defensive backs, lineman. Pretty quick everywhere,” said Manual head coach Dennis Bailey. “Just not the receivers and quarterback. Our line is pretty quick as well.”

Manual has 55 players out for football this year, a slight increase over last year, according to Bailey. And will have a newly-turfed home field when it plays at Peoria Stadium this fall.

That speed starts with quarterback London Tolliver, a threat to run or pass.

“Everybody was a little quickness and a quick first step,” Tolliver . We are fast, we are fast. You better be prepared.”

The Rams will look to improve on a 1-8 season a year ago. They open the season at Notre Dame in a Big 12 Conference game on Aug. 25.