METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Some things are new, some things are traditional at Metamora.

Traditionally strong at the line of scrimmage, the Redbirds are excited about the offensive line this preseason. Anchored by Ty Dykes, Alex Lehn, and Boston Cox, the line hopes to make running the football easy for Metamora’s stable of running backs.

Mark Frederick, Jadon Cranford and Cam Nickel expect increased roles in the Metamora backfield. The Redbirds won seven games and a first round playoff contest last fall.

Four-sport athlete Kaden Hartnett has graduated and turns the starting quarterback role over to Nick Rhoades. And he already has an affinity for his line.

“I think I might have a thing going on with them later this season, if I don’t get sacked in a game,” Rhoades said. “I might buy them some food, to keep the morale up. Keep them going, play for something.”

And Cox is all for that.

“One day we said, why don’t you feed us and we’ll block harder for you,” the starting center said. “He said he’d do it. So we are going to work hard for that food. You know how lineman are motivated.”

On the newer side of things… Malone Field. Gone is the grass, the venerable Metamora football stadium now features turf.

“It is kind of a change going to turf,” said head coach Jared Grebner, a former standout quarterback at Metamora. “It’s a welcome change and kids are excited to play on it. We are going to be ready to go on it next week. We’ll be chomping at the bit.”

Metamora opens the season at home Aug. 25 against Sterling.