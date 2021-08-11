Boot Camp: Metamora Returns Offensive Weapons

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For years Metamora has won high school football games up front.

The offensive line has been the focal point of Metamora success for decades. This fall the Redbirds are reworking the line due to vacancies from graduation but skilled position players return.

“I know we are missing some guys on the offensive line this year but having our key backs, quarterbacks and receivers back is really important,” said senior lineman Ryan Kenar.

The Redbirds return quarterback Connor Willerton and tight end T.J Reising. Plus dual threat Solomon Schwarz, a quarterback and slot receiver, is back for Metamora.

“We’ve got guys at every position that can carry the ball all the way to the house at any time,” said Schwarz. “Our skilled guys are looking good this year.

Ethan Petri and Garret Taylor are top returning running backs for Jared Grebner’s team. Metamora opens the season Aug. 27 at home against Peoria Notre Dame.