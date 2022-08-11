METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora may have old faces in new places on the football field this seaosn.

After closing last year on a five-game losing streak, the Redbirds made some offseason changes by moving veteran players into new positions to freshen their look for the 2022 season.

The biggest change is moving receiver Kaiden Hartnett back to quarterback, where he played as a freshman and sophomore.

“Early on in the summer, we saw that we all struggled,” Harnett said. “It was tough for me to get back into the groove at quarterback. Now that we have a couple weeks under our belt, we’re used to it. We are looking a lot better now.”

Metamora qualified for the playoffs by winning its first five games last season and look for a 25th postseason berth in 29 years this fall.

All-conference left tackle Ben Wallace anchors the offensive line and linebacker Dalton Shuda is a standout on the Redbird defense. They understand why Metamora looked at putting veteran players in new positions this season.

“I think it’s definitely better for our team,” said Shuda. “If we have too many in one position and not enough in another, and we have guys with the physical ability to be in another position, I think they should do what’s best for the team. We’re not on a (team of) individuals.”

Metamora opens the season at Peoria High on Aug. 26.