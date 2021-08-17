Boot Camp: Morton Out To Prove Its Better Than Spring Record

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Look out for the Morton Potters, they have something to prove.

The Potters are a motivated team this fall after winning only three times in the six-game spring season, shortened due to an Illinois High School Association COVID-19 schedule.

“Going 3-3 last year, we know we can be better than that. We know we can change some things and be better,” said senior quarterback Layne Kaufman. “We’re going to be able to make a run for it this year, for sure.”

Kaufman is banking on a big season from his offense which returns all-state running back Seth Glatz. The Potters are trying to qualify for the playoffs for a fourth straight year under coach Tim Brilley.

“Going 3-3 was horrible,” said senior safety Mac Anderson, who missed the spring season with an injury. “We have to have that fire in the back of our head and just know we have to come out better.”

Morton opens the season Aug, 27 at home against LaSalle-Peru.