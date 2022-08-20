MINONK, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Nick Meyer knows he has his work cut out for him.

The first-year head coach and former Fieldcrest player returns to Minonk to coach the Knights. He has roughly three dozen players in his program with “about six or seven” returning starters.

He spent a couple years at Illinois State as a videographer and in a quality control role. He takes over a team that was winless in 2021, however, the his players think he’s already making an impact.

“The feelings out here way different this year,” said senior Carter Stimpert. “I don’t know what it is but I think the atmosphere out here is way different. I think there’s more energy. Everybody’s excited to be out her. He’s get us really pumped up.”

The Fieldcrest players hope to carry that positive feeling from their preseason training camp into Friday’s opener against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

“He’s bringing a lot of fun to the team,” said senior Aiden Harsted. “We’re close, like a friendship. It’s great to play under him because he is really advocating for us.”